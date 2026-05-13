General Dynamics Expands AI, Cybersecurity Push With NightDragon Partnership

• General Dynamics stock is trading at elevated levels. Where are GD shares going?

General Dynamics Expands Federal Security Technology Push

The partnership is designed to accelerate the U.S. government's adoption of emerging security technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and autonomous systems across air, sea, land, space and cyber operations.

Under the agreement, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will align cybersecurity, national security and defense companies within NightDragon's portfolio with U.S. government programs supported by GDIT.

The companies also plan to co-invest in technology solutions for national security, civilian and health missions.

Existing Contracts and Technology Initiatives

GDIT said it already secured more than $120 million in contracts through partnerships with NightDragon-backed companies, including Horizon3.ai, focused on protecting military infrastructure from cyber threats.

The collaboration expands GDIT's emerging technology program and advances its Vision, Innovation and Acceleration strategy centered on commercial technology partnerships.

Executive Commentary and Company Scale

"Our collaboration with NightDragon reinforces our commitment to bringing the latest commercial technology to address federal agencies' toughest mission challenges," said GDIT President Amy Gilliland.

NightDragon CEO Dave DeWalt said the partnership is intended to "accelerate the journey from innovation to impact" for technologies addressing national security challenges.

GD Technical Outlook: Key Levels and Momentum

The stock’s 12-month performance shows a solid 24.99% gain, indicating strong long-term trends. Currently, General Dynamics is trading 2.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $335.29, but it is 0.7% below its 50-day SMA of $344.79.

Momentum indicators suggest a mixed picture; the MACD is above its signal line, suggesting downside pressure is easing and potentially supporting a rebound. This suggests that while the stock is currently experiencing a pullback, the overall momentum could be shifting positively.

Key Resistance : $353.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $353.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $337.50 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

GD Earnings Preview and Analyst Price Targets

General Dynamics is expected to report its next financial results on July 22.

EPS Estimate : $3.87 to $4.02

: $3.87 to $4.02 Revenue Estimate : $13.44 billion (Up from $13.04 billion)

: $13.44 billion (Up from $13.04 billion) Valuation: P/E of 21.8x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $390.50. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises target to $400 on April 30)

: Overweight (Raises target to $400 on April 30) UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $371 on April 30)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $371 on April 30) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $385 on April 30)

Top ETFs Holding General Dynamics Stock

Significance: Because General Dynamics carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GD Stock Price Today

GD Stock Price Activity: General Dynamics shares were down 0.91% at $343.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Kristi Blokhin via Shutterstock