What's Going On With Nokia Shares On Wednesday?

New Agentic AI Capabilities

Nokia added that operators will retain control over data, AI models and integrations through an open and secure framework. The company cited industry estimates projecting $6.2 billion in telecom investment in agentic AI by 2030.

Earnings Snapshot

Nokia recently reported first-quarter net sales of $5.26 billion (4.5 billion euros), up 4% from a year earlier but below analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share, missing consensus estimates by 3% but rising 67% year over year.

The company’s Network Infrastructure segment posted 6% sales growth, driven by a 20% increase in Optical Networks revenue. Mobile Infrastructure sales rose 3%, supported by gains in Core Software and Technology Standards. Revenue at Radio Networks was flat compared with the prior year.

For 2026, Nokia reaffirmed its comparable operating profit outlook of $2.34 billion to $2.93 billion (2.0 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros).

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

Nokia Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, Nokia is still in a clear uptrend: it's trading 17.9% above its 20-day SMA, 41.4% above its 50-day SMA, and more than 100% above its 200-day SMA—classic "price above trend" behavior. The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the dominant trend has been higher since the crossover in October 2025.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside momentum versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are regaining control and downside pressure is fading.

The main technical risk is that the stock is getting stretched versus its moving averages, which can make it more sensitive to pullbacks if the market tone cools after the open. Traders will often watch for "mean reversion" dips toward the 20-day/50-day area after extended runs, especially when price is pressing into a well-defined high zone.

Key Resistance : $14.05 — the 52-week high zone that marks the top of the current range

: $14.05 — the 52-week high zone that marks the top of the current range Key Support: $11.75 — the 20-day SMA area that often acts as the first trend support in strong uptrends

Nokia ETF Exposure: Key Funds and Weightings

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares are up 3.87% at $13.68 in premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock