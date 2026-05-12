Oracle Expands Samsung Partnership To Boost Java Security

This move comes amid a broader market context in which S&P 500 futures are showing a slight loss of 0.3%, indicating a mixed sentiment in the market.

• Oracle shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s weighing on ORCL shares?

Samsung Partnership

Oracle announced that its Java SE Universal Subscription will enhance Samsung’s security and streamline licensing for its global semiconductor development operations.

This collaboration aims to standardize application development across Samsung’s software projects, reinforcing Oracle’s role in supporting major tech firms.

The subscription is intended to help maintain continuity in sensitive semiconductor development by providing engineers with timely security updates, including structured and proactive patching beyond typical open-source models.

It also gives Samsung access to enhanced technical assistance through Oracle's Java support organization.

Integration Of Eightfold AI Interviewer and AI Defense Deal

ORCL Technical Outlook: Trend, Support and Momentum

With the stock’s price at $191.29, it is 9.2% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $210.74, indicating a bearish trend in the longer term. However, the 20-day SMA is 7.5% above the price, suggesting a potential short-term bounce could occur if the stock finds support.

Focusing on momentum, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, which could suggest a potential reversal in the near term. This positive momentum contrasts with the broader market’s mixed signals, as indicated by the S&P 500 futures.

Oracle Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Oracle Corp is slated to provide its next financial update on June 10 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.88 (Up from $1.70)

: $1.88 (Up from $1.70) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 billion (Up from $15.90 billion)

: $19.09 billion (Up from $15.90 billion) Valuation: P/E of 34.8x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $261.49. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains target to $225 on April 29)

: Outperform (Maintains target to $225 on April 29) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Lowers target to $207 on April 23)

ORCL ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weights

Significance: Because Oracle carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Stock Price Today: Premarket Trading Update

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were down 5.18% at $183.79 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock