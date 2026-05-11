What's Going On With Oracle On Monday?

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is trading slightly lower on Monday while the Technology sector is gaining 1.4% and the S&P 500 is up 0.3%.

Oracle shares are experiencing downward pressure. What’s pulling ORCL shares down?

Integration Of Eightfold AI Interviewer Into Oracle Recruiting

The company said that "general-purpose" AI can automate tasks, but hiring needs specialized "talent intelligence," and the combined setup is positioned as "enterprise-ready" and "responsible by design."

Grabs AI Defense Deal

Recently, Oracle secured a contract to deploy AI on classified networks. The deal aims to enhance military decision-making. Company executives stated the partnership "aligns with efforts to maintain U.S. leadership in AI and national security."

This move cements Oracle’s position in high-performance government infrastructure.

Oracle Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Even with that product-positive headline, Oracle is slipping while major indexes are green (Nasdaq up 0.37%, S&P 500 up 0.35%) and market breadth is slightly positive, which points to stock-specific positioning or profit-taking rather than a broad tech sell-off.

Oracle is still in a near-term uptrend, trading 9.1% above its 20-day SMA ($176.19) and 20.3% above its 50-day SMA ($159.81), which typically keeps dip-buyers engaged on pullbacks. At the same time, the stock remains 8.9% below its 200-day SMA ($210.99), a reminder that the longer-term trend hasn't fully healed.

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it often signals that bullish momentum is rebuilding even if the price is still working through overhead supply.

The bigger trend backdrop is mixed after the death cross in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which can keep rallies choppy and prone to pullbacks. Traders will also be watching the post-April swing low and the May swing high as the most recent "map" for where buyers and sellers have been willing to step in.

Key Resistance : $208 — Round-number area that also sits near the 200-day SMA zone, where rebounds can stall

: $208 — Round-number area that also sits near the 200-day SMA zone, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $160.50 — Nearby floor close to the 50-day SMA area where buyers previously showed up

Oracle’s Weight in Key ETFs: Impact on Stock Movement

Significance: Because Oracle carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were down 1.23% at $193.51 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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