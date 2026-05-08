• Alphabet stock is at critical resistance. Why are GOOGL shares at highs?

Alphabet Vs. Nvidia: Gap Closes

Strong quarterly results from Alphabet have helped shares of the Google parent soar even higher over the past month. With the recent gains, Alphabet trails Nvidia by around $500 billion to be the most valuable company in the world.

Alphabet last held the title of world's largest company in 2016 when it briefly passed then-leader Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a few days.

Here are the current market capitalization leaders as of May 8, 2026:

Nvidia : $5.29 trillion

: $5.29 trillion Alphabet : $4.81 trillion

: $4.81 trillion Apple : $4.32 trillion

: $4.32 trillion Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) : $3.11 trillion

Ranking outside of the top four is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

Investors Make Their Predictions

"Which company is the most valuable at the end of 2026?", Benzinga asked on May 6, 2026. Here are the results:

Alphabet : 46%

: 46% Nvidia : 44%

: 44% Apple : 5%

: 5% Microsoft: 5%

The poll was close between the top two current companies, with viewers seeing Alphabet passing Nvidia to take the crown at the end of 2026.

Benzinga also asked viewers if Alphabet will take the title for at least a short period.

"Does Alphabet pass Nvidia at some point before the end of 2026, even briefly?", Benzinga asked. Here are the results:

Yes: 70%

70% No: 30%

A large majority of viewers see Alphabet taking the crown of the most valuable company at some point in 2026, even if for a short period of time.

Prediction market Polymarket allows wagers to be made on which company will be the most valuable at the end of 2026. Here are the current leaders:

Nvidia : 59%

: 59% Alphabet : 31%

: 31% Apple : 6%

: 6% SpaceX : 2%

: 2% Microsoft : 1%

: 1% Amazon.com: 1%

The Polymarket odds differ from the Benzinga poll with Nvidia most likely to rank as the most valuable company at the end of 2026, with 59% odds. Polymarket users show only a 31% chance that Alphabet will be the most valuable company at the end of the year.

With four months gone in 2026, these companies and others have around eight months left to try and shake up the market capitalization leaderboard.

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