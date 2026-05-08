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Toast log on smartphone on financial chart background
May 8, 2026 10:48 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Toast Shares On Friday?

Toast Beats Estimates In Q1

  • Revenue: $1.630 billion, versus estimates of $1.629 billion
  • EPS: 20 cents, versus estimates of 15 cents

Key Metrics

Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) grew 26% year over year (Y/Y) to $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2026. Gross Payment Volume (GPV) increased 22% Y/Y to $51.3 billion.

Subscription services and financial technology adjusted gross profit rose 27% Y/Y to $529 million.

Operating income jumped to $110 million from $43 million a year earlier, and net income more than doubled to $126 million from $56 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $179 million versus $133 million in the prior-year period.

Cash generation also strengthened, with operating cash flow of $132 million and free cash flow of $115 million.

Toast said total locations increased 22% Y/Y to approximately 171,000 after it added 7,000 net new Locations in first quarter.

Toast repurchased shares worth $378 million year-to-date through May 6, 2026.

Outlook

For the second quarter, Toast expects adjusted subscription and financial technology gross profit of $565–$575 million, reflecting 22%–24% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $185–$195 million.

For full-year 2026, the company now guides to adjusted gross profit of $2.29–$2.32 billion, representing 21%–23% growth (up from prior 20%–22% outlook). Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $790–$810 million, revised higher from $775–$795 million.

TOST Price Action: Toast shares were down 15.42% at $24.85 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $24.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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