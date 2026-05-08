Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Soaring Friday?

Rocket Lab Lands Record Launch Deal

On Thursday, Rocket Lab announced its largest launch contract to date, securing a confidential multi-launch deal for five Neutron and three Electron missions scheduled between 2026 and 2029.

The agreement lifts Rocket Lab’s total launch backlog above $2.2 billion and more than 70 missions, highlighting strong demand for launch capacity even before Neutron’s inaugural flight.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said the deal reflects growing demand from commercial and government customers for reliable access to space.

Defense Momentum Builds With Anduril, Raytheon Deals

Rocket Lab also secured a $30 million contract from Anduril Industries for three HASTE hypersonic test launches, strengthening its position in the fast-growing U.S. defense and hypersonics market.

The missions will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 and support the development of Mach 5-plus technologies for future defense applications.

Rocket Lab said the first launch is expected within 12 months. The deal adds to the company’s expanding hypersonics backlog, which now represents nearly one-third of its more than 70 launches under contract.

Motiv Acquisition Expands Space Systems Capabilities

Rocket Lab also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems, a California-based spacecraft robotics and motion control specialist.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated space systems strategy and expand its capabilities for future lunar and deep-space missions.

Earnings Beat, Guidance Tops Estimates

Rocket Lab reported first-quarter revenue of $200.35 million, topping analyst estimates of $189.68 million, while posting a loss of 7 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations, according to Benzinga Pro.

For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue of $225 million to $240 million, well above consensus estimates of $205.05 million. Rocket Lab expects adjusted EBITDA loss between $20 million and $26 million.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $91.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises forecast to $105.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $105.00) (April 20) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises forecast to $100.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $100.00) (April 17) Citizens: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Forecast $85.00) (April 7)

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 6.64% at $83.79 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock