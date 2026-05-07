What's Going On With Palantir On Thursday?

• Palantir Technologies stock is showing upward movement. Why is PLTR stock trading higher?

What Is Driving Palantir’s Latest Collaboration?

Palantir said it intends to join the U.S. Army and defense industry partners for a "Right to Integrate" (R2I) hackathon sprint aimed at defense-wide interoperability. It positions the effort as a way to connect best-in-breed tools with legacy systems.

The company framed the event as part of its push to "accelerate and scale interoperability across the Army and DoW [Department of Defense]," with the announcement distributed via Business Wire.

Earnings Snapshot

Palantir expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.797 billion to $1.801 billion, versus estimates of $1.679 billion. The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $7.18 billion to $7.20 billion to a new range of $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion, versus estimates of $7.27 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $173.76. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises target to $225 on May 6)

: Buy (Raises target to $225 on May 6) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $190 on May 6)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $190 on May 6) RBC Capital: Underperform (Maintains target to $90 on May 5)

Analyst Views

Rosenblatt analyst raised price forecast on Palantir from $200 to $225 and highlighted that even the low end of Palantir's updated 2026 revenue outlook surpassed prior Street high-end estimates, reflecting continued momentum as enterprises and governments increasingly adopt AI solutions that deliver measurable operational value.

The analyst writes that Palantir's integration capabilities, orchestration tools, and Ontology platform remain critical differentiators for enterprise AI adoption.

The analyst believes Palantir is delivering tangible AI-driven outcomes by helping enterprises and governments deploy AI in real-world production settings where accuracy, governance, and auditability are critical.

Piper Sandler analyst maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $230.

The analyst noted the company’s U.S. government business surged in in the first quarter, with growth accelerating to 84% year over year. The segment was the main driver behind Palantir's raised FY2026 outlook, while U.S. commercial added roughly $80 million to guidance.

Although a customer reclassification from commercial to government provided a modest lift, the analyst believes Palantir's strong exposure to critical government programs would have driven acceleration regardless.

PLTR’s Weight in Key ETFs and Its Impact

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 3.52% at $138.59 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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