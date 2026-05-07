Nvidia, Apple Drive A Mag 7 Coup That Just Seized 55% Of S&P 500 Profits

Wall Street has a concentration problem — and the world’s largest asset manager just put a number on it.

According to BlackRock, this group of seven stocks “make up about a third of the S&P 500’s market capitalization and account for 55% and 37% of total expected earnings growth this quarter and year, respectively.”

Read that again. Of all the profit growth Wall Street expects from the entire S&P 500 in the second quarter of 2026 — every bank, every drugmaker, every retailer, every airline, every utility — more than half is expected to come from just seven companies. The other 493 are projected to deliver less, combined, than this small huddle of tech giants.

This is what BlackRock politely calls “an atypical path.” The rest of us would call it a takeover.

A quick word on what that 55% actually means: it is not a measure of total profits already booked. It is a forecast of how much additional profit growth the S&P 500 is expected to generate in Q2 2026 compared to a year earlier.

The first-quarter numbers, currently being reported, tell a similar story. The Magnificent 7’s own combined earnings are now growing at a blended rate of 61.0% year over year, according to FactSet — nearly triple the 22.4% growth rate analysts expected as recently as March 31. And it shows up in the index leaderboard: four of the top five contributors to S&P 500 earnings growth in Q1 are now Magnificent 7 names — Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, and Meta.

In other words, the trend BlackRock is flagging for Q2 is already playing out, hard, in Q1.

What’s powering it? BlackRock is direct: artificial intelligence. “AI adoption is rising and revenue growth is accelerating,” the firm wrote. “Mega cap tech remains the dominant driver.”

Where investors once worried that Big Tech was burning hundreds of billions on AI infrastructure with no payoff in sight, the latest numbers are erasing that doubt — at least for the seven. “Previous market skepticism over AI — that major players were spending heavily but not making money — is dissipating and turning into belief,” BlackRock noted.

And it isn’t just future earnings making the case. BlackRock points out that 83% of S&P 500 companies have beaten profit estimates by an average of 11% so far this season — the highest beat rate, according to FactSet, since 2021. The earnings engine looks healthy across the board. It’s just that the seven biggest cylinders are doing most of the firing.

For investors, the implication is uncomfortable. The S&P 500 is supposed to be a diversified bet on the American economy. Right now, it is something closer to a leveraged wager on whether seven companies — most of them tied directly to the AI buildout — keep delivering. If they stumble, the rest of the index is unlikely to pick up the slack.

BlackRock, for its part, is staying long. “Strong corporate earnings that are being revised higher still reinforce our pro-risk stance,” the firm wrote. “We’re overweight U.S. and EM equities, mainly on the AI theme.”

The Mag 7 coup, in short, has the blessing of the world’s largest asset manager. For now.

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