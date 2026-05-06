What's Going On With Tesla Stock Wednesday?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is trading higher during Wednesday’s premarket session as risk appetite improves alongside firmer index futures. Nasdaq futures are up 1.49% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.87%.

With the broader tape bid before the bell, TSLA is catching a tailwind as traders lean back into higher-beta mega-caps. The focus is also shifting toward whether the stock can reclaim key longer-term trend levels after an April breakdown and a choppy rebound attempt.

Tesla Recalls More Than 218,000 Vehicles

Separately, Tesla recalled 218,868 vehicles after identifying a software defect that can delay the rearview camera image when drivers shift into reverse, putting the vehicles out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 on rear visibility.

The recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on May 4, 2026, under Campaign No. 26V283, affects select 2017 and 2021–2023 Model 3 vehicles, 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles, and 2021–2023 Model S and Model X vehicles running software version 2026.8.6.

NHTSA said the delayed camera image could reduce rear visibility and increase crash risk. Tesla has already issued a free over-the-air software update to fix the issue.

Tesla And BYD Battle For EV Market Momentum

Tesla's sales jumped 112% in France, 111% in Sweden, 102% in Denmark, and 23% in the Netherlands, reflecting stronger EV demand in several key markets. However, the company still faced weakness elsewhere, with sales dropping 61% in Norway and 47% in Spain.

BYD, meanwhile, remained under pressure in China, where April deliveries fell 15.7% year over year to 314,000 vehicles, marking its eighth straight monthly decline.

Tesla Technical Analysis

Tesla is sitting above its shorter-term trend gauges—trading 3.9% above the 20-day SMA ($376.71) and 2.2% above the 50-day SMA ($383.12)—which supports the idea that the recent bounce is still intact.

The bigger hurdle is overhead: the stock is trading 4.9% below the 100-day SMA ($411.58) and 2.9% below the 200-day SMA ($403.16), so longer-term trend control hasn't fully rotated back to buyers.

The moving-average structure is still a headwind, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA (the death cross that formed in April). That said, the stock's ability to hold above the 50-day area while pressing toward the 200-day zone is the key "prove it" test for this rebound.

Momentum looks better than it did during the prior downswing: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to easing downside pressure and improving follow-through. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests the recent trend is gaining traction versus the slower baseline.

Key Resistance : $409.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with the stock's overhead moving-average congestion (near the 100-day/200-day area), where rebounds can stall

: $409.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up with the stock's overhead moving-average congestion (near the 100-day/200-day area), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $381.50 — a nearby floor close to the 50-day SMA area, where buyers have recently been willing to defend pullbacks

Zooming out, TSLA remains well above its 52-week low of $271.00 (set in May 2025) but below the 52-week high of $498.83 (from December 2025). The chart's recent turning points—swing high in February and swing low in April—frame the current move as a rebound attempt that still needs a clean break back above the low-$400s to look like a full trend reset.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $431.55. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $364.00) (April 23)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $364.00) (April 23) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $450.00) (April 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $450.00) (April 23) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers Target to $475.00) (April 23)

TSLA Stock Price Activity: Tesla shares were up 0.71% at $392.14 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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