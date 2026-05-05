What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock On Tuesday?

It aims to enhance cybersecurity measures in response to the growing risks associated with frontier AI technologies.

Expands Project QuiltWorks For Frontier AI Security

CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks has attracted new partners, including Armadin, Cognizant, and HCLTech, enhancing its global reach and capabilities in addressing AI-related security vulnerabilities.

The initiative aims to leverage advanced AI models to improve vulnerability discovery and remediation services, showcasing the company's commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Advances in AI Cybersecurity Push For SMBs

CRWD Technical Outlook: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

The current price of $477.73 places CrowdStrike approximately 5% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $457.55, indicating a bullish trend in the longer term. The stock is also trading 11% above its 20-day SMA of $432.65, suggesting strong short-term momentum as well.

Momentum analysis via the MACD indicates that the stock is experiencing improving momentum, as the MACD is above its signal line, reflecting easing downside pressure. This setup supports the notion that the stock may continue to trend positively in the near term.

Key Resistance : $487.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $487.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $449.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

CRWD Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

CrowdStrike is slated to provide its next financial update on June 2, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 88 cents (Up from 73 cents YoY)

: 88 cents (Up from 73 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $500.82. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $525.00) (May 5)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $525.00) (May 5) Mizuho : Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $520.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $520.00) (April 27) Keybanc: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $525.00) (April 21)

CRWD ETF Exposure: Top Cybersecurity Funds Holding The Stock

Significance: Because CRWD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 1.86% at $477.99 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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