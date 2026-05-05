On April 30, Meta sold $25 billion of senior unsecured bonds across six tranches. The deal came a day after the Mark Zuckerberg–led company raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast by $10 billion, to a new range of $125 billion to $145 billion. The capex hike, tied to AI infrastructure, rattled shareholders: Meta shares fell 9% the day after the announcement, in the biggest single-day slump since October.

That is what "Wall Street's credit card" means here. Zuckerberg did not personally borrow $25 billion, and Meta is not broke. This is not distress borrowing. It means the company is using the bond market to finance a large AI buildout rather than relying solely on its own cash flow.

The bond details show the scale and timeline for Meta to repay the borrowings. Meta's April 30 prospectus listed $3 billion of 4.55% notes due 2031, $2 billion of 4.875% notes due 2033, $6 billion of 5.25% notes due 2036, $4 billion of 6.2% notes due 2046, $6 billion of 6.3% notes due 2056 and $4 billion of 6.45% notes due 2066.

Net proceeds were estimated at about $24.9 billion, with the notes set to rank as unsecured senior obligations. The April sale was not a one-off. It followed Meta's $30 billion bond sale last year, its biggest ever.

The crucial nuance is that credit markets are not treating Meta like a weak borrower. S&P Global rated the new debt investment-grade and kept a stable outlook, but said Meta's massive AI investment was "starting to affect credit metrics."

That is the tension: Meta can afford the debt, but Zuckerberg's AI spending push is now large enough to matter to bond analysts.

So Zuckerberg did not max out a literal credit card. But Meta did put a meaningful chunk of its AI future onto Wall Street's balance sheet — and that makes the AI race a financing story, not just a technology story.

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