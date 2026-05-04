What's Going On With Nebius Stock On Monday?

This move is seen as a strategic effort to enhance Nebius’s capabilities in AI production and cloud services.

Acquisition Deal Details

The deal, valued at approximately $643 million in cash and Class A shares, is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary conditions including antitrust clearance.

The acquisition of Eigen AI aims to bolster Nebius Token Factory as a leading managed inference platform, integrating advanced optimization techniques and adding elite research talent.

Nebius said the integration will improve performance, throughput, and cost efficiency while reducing engineering complexity for enterprise AI deployments.

As of December 31, 2025, Nebius Group reported $3.68 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Nebius Earnings Preview And Analyst Expectations

The countdown is on: Nebius Group N.V. Class A Ordinary Shares is set to report earnings on May 13, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents)

: Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents) Revenue Estimate : $374.23 million (Up from $55.30 million)

: $374.23 million (Up from $55.30 million) Valuation: P/E of 1347.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $165.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16)

: Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16) Cantor Fitzgerald : Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24)

NBIS Technical Analysis: Uptrend And Key Chart Levels

The broader market saw mixed performance on Friday, with the Technology sector rising 0.61%. Nebius’s gains come as the sector generally performed well, suggesting that the stock is moving in line with positive trends in technology.

Nebius is currently trading within a strong upward trend, positioned 61.7% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 49% above its 100-day SMA, indicating robust long-term momentum. The stock is also 31.4% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting continued strength in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 59.80, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This suggests that there may be room for further upward movement without immediate selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $168.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $168.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: N/A — No clear support level has been established yet.

Nebius has shown an impressive 12-month performance of 549.12%, reflecting strong investor interest and positive market sentiment over the past year.

Currently, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of $168.71, indicating a bullish trend and potential for further gains if momentum continues.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 3.53% at $159.94 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $168.71, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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