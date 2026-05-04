What's Going On With Boeing Stock Monday?

EgyptAir Adds First Boeing 737 MAX

SIn a separate development, Boeing and EgyptAir said the carrier has taken delivery of its first 737 MAX, marking the introduction of the 737-8 to Egypt. The aircraft is the first of 18 jets leased from SMBC Aviation Capital as part of a broader fleet renewal plan.

The 737-8 reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% versus older models and will serve short- and medium-haul routes including Paris, Brussels, Istanbul and Vienna.

Fresh 737 MAX Orders

Boeing last week announced multiple order wins. SCAT Airlines agreed to purchase five 737 MAX jets, including the larger 737-9 variant, to support rising air travel demand in Kazakhstan and expand longer-range single-aisle routes into Europe.

In Latin America, Copa Airlines placed an order for 40 737 MAX aircraft, with options for 20 more. The carrier plans to grow its fleet to more than 100 MAX jets, leveraging improved fuel efficiency and range to expand across the Americas and Caribbean.

Israel Advances Fighter Jet Procurement

Boeing Earnings Show Strong Start To 2026

Boeing reported first-quarter revenue of $22.22 billion, up 14% year over year and ahead of the $21.78 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted loss per share narrowed to 20 cents, beating expectations for an 84-cent loss, while GAAP loss per share was 11 cents.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.45. Recent analyst moves include:

Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (April 29) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $250.00) (April 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $250.00) (April 23) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $256.00) (April 2)

BA Stock Price Activity: Boeing shares were down 0.16% at $227.02 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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