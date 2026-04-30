What's Going On With IonQ Stock On Thursday?

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shares are up on Thursday. The broader market saw gains today, and IonQ’s rise aligns with this positive trend, indicating that the stock is moving in concert with broader market dynamics.

IonQ Partners With Florida LambdaRail On Quantum-Safe Network

Last week, the company disclosed a partnership with Florida LambdaRail to establish a statewide quantum-safe network initiative.

This collaboration aims to enhance cybersecurity through IonQ’s quantum key distribution technology, which could significantly bolster protection against cyber threats.

IonQ’s initiative will create a three-node corridor linking select colleges over Florida LambdaRail’s fiber network, marking a significant step in deploying quantum-secure communications.

This project is expected to expand statewide, enhancing the state’s quantum ecosystem and attracting further investment.

IONQ Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

IonQ is currently trading within the 52-week range, with a high of $84.64 and a low of $25.89, suggesting it is positioned favorably compared to its yearly performance. The stock is trading 17.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.1% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong short-term momentum and a bullish trend.

The stock is also trading 9.8% above its 100-day SMA, which suggests that the intermediate trend remains positive. However, it is 4.6% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some resistance at longer-term levels that traders should monitor.

Key Resistance : $49.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $49.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $44.00 — A critical level for potential buying interest.

IonQ has demonstrated a strong 12-month performance with a return of 61.60%, reflecting robust investor interest and confidence in its future growth prospects. This performance indicates that the stock has been able to attract buyers over the longer term, despite recent fluctuations.

IONQ Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

IonQ is set to report earnings on May 6, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 52 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents)

: Loss of 52 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents) Revenue Estimate: $49.68 million (Up from $7.57 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $65.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Initiated with Outperform (Target $55.00) (April 20)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $55.00) (April 20) JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (February 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (February 26) DA Davidson: Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (February 26)

IONQ ETF Exposure: Funds With Notable Holdings

Significance: Because IONQ carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IONQ Stock Price Activity: IonQ shares were up 5.01% at $44.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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