What's Going On With CoreWeave Stock Thursday?

CoreWeave Expands SUNK Platform

Separately, CoreWeave on Thursday expanded its SUNK platform with new self-service tools and the launch of SUNK Anywhere, aiming to speed up deployment and management of large-scale AI workloads across multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

The updates address growing complexity in AI infrastructure by enabling faster cluster setup, standardized operations, and consistent workflows across environments.

The company also highlighted Mission Control for real-time performance monitoring and cited strong MLPerf benchmark results and top rankings in SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX evaluations.

CRWV Technical Outlook: Trend Strength And Key Levels

CoreWeave is currently trading within a strong upward trend, positioned 17.1% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating solid long-term strength. The stock is also trading 11.9% above its 20-day SMA and 32.3% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting robust short-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 59.23, which indicates a neutral momentum phase, suggesting that the stock has room to move higher without being overbought. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below the signal line, indicating a potential bearish sentiment, but the overall trend remains positive.

Key Resistance : $125.00 — A critical level where upward momentum may stall.

: $125.00 — A critical level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $114.00 — A level where buying interest could emerge.

CoreWeave has shown impressive 12-month performance with a return of 176.49%, reflecting strong demand and growth potential in the AI infrastructure space. Currently, the stock is trading near its mid-range within the 52-week span, which suggests it could be poised for further gains if it breaks through resistance levels.

CRWV Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

The countdown is on: CoreWeave is set to report earnings on May 7, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 117 cents (Up from a loss of 60 cents)

: 117 cents (Up from a loss of 60 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $124.11. Recent analyst moves include:

Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises Target to $150.00) (April 29)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $150.00) (April 29) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (April 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $135.00) (April 29) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $106.00) (April 21)

CRWV ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Stakes

Significance: Because CRWV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CoreWeave Stock Price

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 0.59% at $114.86 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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