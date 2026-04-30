Billionaire Investor Takes New Stake In Thermo Fisher Scientific

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Loeb bought 50,000 shares in the company.

Recent Key Events

In February, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026. The new dividend represents a 10% increase from the prior $0.43 payout.

Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to divest its microbiology business to Astorg for approximately $1.075 billion, including cash and a $50 million seller note.

This month, the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.44 per share, beating the street view of $5.24.

The life science giant's quarterly sales of $11.01 billion increased 6% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Organic revenue growth was 1%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $24.22-$24.80 to $24.64-$25.12 versus the consensus of $24.64.

The company increased its annual sales guidance from $46.3 billion-$47.2 billion to $47.3 billion-$48.1 billion compared to the consensus of $47.11 billion.

Post-earnings, Stifel analyst Daniel Arias maintained a Buy rating but slashed the price forecast from $700 to $600. Baird analyst Catherine Schulte maintained an Outperform rating but lowered the price forecast from $653 to $639.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TMO

Thermo Fisher is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($385.46 to $643.99), which is consistent with a stock still working through a longer pullback. At $465.95, it's trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $499.25 (a sign the near-term trend is still pointed down) and 13.7% below its 100-day SMA of $539.96 (showing the intermediate trend remains under pressure).

The moving average picture is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a small bullish tilt for the very short term), but the death cross in April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer trend backdrop cautious. That combination often shows up when a stock is trying to stabilize, but hasn't reclaimed the longer-term trend lines that many investors watch.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward sellers still having the stronger hand right now. In everyday terms, MACD staying under its signal line usually means rallies are having trouble building lasting momentum.

Key Resistance : $499.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have to prove themselves.

: $499.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have to prove themselves. Key Support: $385.50 — near the 52-week low zone where buyers previously showed up.

TMO’s Significant ETF Exposure and Fund Flows

Significance: Because TMO carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TMO Stock Price Activity: Thermo Fisher Scientific shares were down 0.29% at $464.90 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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