What's Going On With IBM Stock Thursday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.52% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.37%, putting IBM’s dip more in the “stock-specific positioning” bucket than a broad risk-off tape.

IBM, Dallara Redefine Car Design With AI

Separately, IBM and Dallara Group on Thursday announced a partnership to develop AI-powered, physics-based models to accelerate vehicle design and explore quantum computing applications.

Early tests show aerodynamic simulations can drop from hours to seconds while maintaining accuracy, allowing engineers to evaluate more designs faster.

The collaboration also aims to integrate quantum and hybrid computing to enhance simulation fidelity. Initial findings were published on arXiv and presented at a major AI conference.

Earnings Snapshot

IBM recently reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, topping analyst estimates of $1.81. Revenue came in at $15.92 billion, also ahead of the $15.62 billion consensus.

Looking ahead, the company expects more than 5% constant-currency revenue growth and roughly $1 billion in year-over-year cash flow expansion in 2026.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $293.08. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $231.00) (April 28)

: Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $231.00) (April 28) Wedbush : Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (April 23)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (April 23) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Lowers Target to $310.00) (April 23)

IBM Technical Outlook: Trend, RSI And Key Levels

IBM is currently trading 16.5% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting a bearish trend in the medium to long term. The stock is also 6.2% below its 20-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness as well.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 37.94, which suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a neutral momentum. This positioning may signal that traders are waiting for clearer direction before making significant moves.

Key Resistance : $258.50 — This level has previously acted as a barrier for upward movements.

: $258.50 — This level has previously acted as a barrier for upward movements. Key Support: $220.50 — This level may attract buying interest if tested.

Over the past 12 months, IBM has seen a decline of 6.09%, reflecting challenges in maintaining upward momentum. Currently, the stock is near its 52-week low of $220.72, suggesting that it is under pressure and may need to stabilize before any recovery can be expected.

Top ETFs Holding IBM Stock

Significance: Because IBM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IBM Stock Price Activity: IBM shares were down 0.22% at $226.59 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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