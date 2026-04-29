Boeing Secures 737 MAX Orders

Boeing disclosed multiple deals, including a new agreement with SCAT Airlines for five 737 MAX jets to support rising air travel demand in Kazakhstan.

The order includes five 737-9 aircraft, intended to improve efficiency and expand longer-range single-aisle routes, particularly to Europe.

"This fleet update allows SCAT Airlines to better meet growing passenger demand while maintaining the flexibility to serve a diverse and expanding route network," said Vladimir Denissov, president of JSC SCAT Airlines.

"Converting five of the previously ordered 737-8s to 737-9s, together with the new firm order for five 737-9s, enhances our seating capacity per flight and will improve schedule reliability as we expand our international network."

Separately, Boeing entered a strategic financial partnership with LightSolver to advance laser-based computing for complex engineering simulations.

The company also secured a 40-aircraft 737 MAX order from Copa Airlines, with options for 20 more. Copa plans to expand its fleet to more than 100 737 MAX jets, including existing orders, leveraging fuel efficiency and range to grow across the Americas and Caribbean.

BA Technical Analysis: Trend, Support And Resistance Levels

Boeing is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($176.77 to $254.35), which points to a market still debating the next longer-term leg. The stock is trading 0.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.1% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans constructive short term but shows the intermediate trend is still being tested.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward improving upside momentum despite today's pullback. When MACD stays on the "above-signal" side, it often reflects buyers defending dips rather than chasing breakouts.

The longer view is still mixed: the stock is up 22.29% over the past 12 months, consistent with an upward bias even with volatility along the way. At the same time, the death cross that occurred in April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is a reminder that longer-term trend followers may still want to see cleaner follow-through before treating rallies as durable.

Key Resistance : $232.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled and sellers have shown up.

: $232.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled and sellers have shown up. Key Support: $215.50 — a level where demand has tended to appear, making it a key "line in the sand."

Boeing Earnings Preview

Boeing Company is slated to provide its next financial update on July 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 23 cents (Up from $-1.24 YoY)

: Loss of 23 cents (Up from $-1.24 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $23.73 billion (Up from $22.75 billion YoY)

: $23.73 billion (Up from $22.75 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 91.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $274.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $250.00) (April 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $250.00) (April 23) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $256.00) (April 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $256.00) (April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Overweight (Target $250.00) (April 1)

Boeing Top ETF Holdings

Significance: Because BA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BA Stock Price Today

BA Stock Price Activity: Boeing shares were down 3.46% at $222.73 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock