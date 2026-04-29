Lyft Unveils First Airline Loyalty Integration With United Airlines

Starting today, United MileagePlus members with linked Lyft accounts can utilize their miles for rides through the Lyft app.

This feature builds on a previous collaboration launched in November 2025, enhancing the loyalty experience for users.

Jordan Glassberg, VP of Partnerships and Loyalty at Lyft added, “Pay with miles means that the miles you’ve earned on your last rideshare can help get you to your next one. We’re proud to be the first rideshare platform to make this possible, and to deepen our relationship with a global leader like United to make the entire journey more rewarding.”

LYFT Technical Outlook

The broader market saw mixed performance on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling 0.13% while the Nasdaq rose 0.30%. Lyft’s decline came as the broader market experienced a slight uptick, suggesting company-specific factors may be influencing the stock’s movement.

Lyft is currently trading within its 52-week range, which spans $12.02 to $25.54, suggesting it is near the lower end. The stock is trading 1.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a short-term bullish trend, while it remains 12.2% below its 100-day SMA and 18.5% below its 200-day SMA, indicating longer-term bearish pressure.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 53.85, indicating a neutral reading and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning indicates a balanced market sentiment, with no immediate pressure from buyers or sellers.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $14.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $13.00 — A potential floor for buyers to step in.

Lyft has shown a 12-month performance of 13.40%, reflecting a recovery trend over the past year. However, the stock’s current position below key moving averages suggests that traders should remain cautious as it navigates through this volatile environment.

LYFT Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

The countdown is on: Lyft is set to report earnings on May 7, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 8 cents (Up from 1 cent)

: 8 cents (Up from 1 cent) Revenue Estimate : $1.63 billion (Up from $1.45 billion)

: $1.63 billion (Up from $1.45 billion) Valuation: P/E of 2.1x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $19.14. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $17.00) (April 1)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $17.00) (April 1) Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $15.00) (April 1)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $15.00) (April 1) Mizuho: Neutral (Lowers Target to $15.00) (March 3)

How Lyft Ranks On Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lyft, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : 99.42 — The stock exhibits strong growth potential relative to peers.

: 99.42 — The stock exhibits strong growth potential relative to peers. Momentum: 14.05 — Indicates weak performance momentum in the current market.

The Verdict: Lyft’s Benzinga Edge signal indicates a growth-heavy profile but weak momentum, suggesting that while growth potential exists, immediate performance may be lacking.

LYFT ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Positions

Significance: Because LYFT carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LYFT Stock Price Activity: Lyft shares were down 0.07% at $14.21 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock