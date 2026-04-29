What's Going On With Carvana Stock Wednesday?

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $467.53. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Neutral (Raises Target to $410.00) (April 21)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $410.00) (April 21) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $455.00) (April 9)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $455.00) (April 9) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $430.00) (April 7)

Carvana Expands ADESA Syracuse

Separately, Carvana said Tuesday it will add Inspection and Reconditioning Center capabilities to its ADESA Syracuse site, boosting inventory, speeding delivery in New York, and enhancing wholesale services.

The integration is expected to create about 200 jobs across inspection, reconditioning and fulfillment roles, many of which do not require a college degree.

Located in Cicero, New York, the 150-acre facility will continue auction operations while adding retail functions. Carvana's CARLI software platform will support the transition.

Carvana Technical Analysis

Carvana is still holding a constructive longer-term posture inside its 52-week range ($229.40 low to $486.89 high), which keeps the bigger uptrend narrative intact even on a down day. The stock is trading 10.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.6% above its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish for both short-term trend and intermediate support behavior.

The moving average stack is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross that occurred in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still flags lingering longer-term caution. That combination often shows up when a stock is strong now, but still working to fully "repair" the longer trend structure.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to upside momentum still having the edge despite Wednesday's dip. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means recent price action is still stronger than the prior trend baseline.

Key Resistance : $417.00 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers have shown up.

: $417.00 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers have shown up. Key Support: $391.00 — an area where buyers have tended to defend pullbacks.

Carvana is up 65.00% over the past 12 months, which shows the longer-term tape has rewarded buyers even with sharp swings along the way. With the 52-week high set in January and a swing low in March, traders often watch whether pullbacks stay "higher" than that March low to keep the trend bias intact.

CVNA Stock Price Activity: Carvana shares were down 0.84% at $403.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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