Why Visa Shares Are Surging On Wednesday?

The company raised its full-year guidance. It now expects net revenue to grow in the low double-digit to low-teens range and earnings per share to increase in the low teens.

Expansion of Agentic Ready Program

In a separate release today, Visa is expanding its global Agentic Ready program to Asia Pacific and Latin America after launching in Europe, where it has already partnered with banks and issuers.

The move is aimed at preparing the payments ecosystem for agent-led commerce, as AI agents increasingly act on behalf of consumers and businesses.

Visa said the program will help participants get ready for AI-driven transactions and plans to onboard more than 85 partners across the two regions.

Accelerates Stablecoin

Also, Visa accelerated momentum for stablecoin by expanding its blockchain settlement footprint.

The company said its stablecoin settlement pilot hit a record 50% quarter-over-quarter growth, reaching a $7 billion run rate, as it adds support for five additional blockchains for settlement.

The expansion takes Visa's global stablecoin settlement pilot program to nine supported blockchains, building on existing support for Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar.

Visa Stock Technical Analysis: Trend, Momentum And Key Levels

The broader market saw gains on Tuesday, with the Technology sector rising 0.68%. Visa’s stock performance aligns with this upward trend, suggesting that the positive news may be driving its rise.

Visa is currently trading within a range that reflects a mixed technical picture. The stock is trading 6.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.6% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting short-term strength. However, it is 1.2% above its 100-day SMA and 1.7% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some resistance at longer-term levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 50.33, indicating neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The MACD is currently above the signal line, indicating bullish momentum, and the histogram also shows positive momentum.

Key Resistance : $337.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $337.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $297.00 — A critical level where buying interest could appear.

Visa’s 12-month performance shows a decline of 9.43%, which highlights a challenging year for the stock. Currently, it is positioned near the middle of its 52-week range, suggesting that it may be consolidating before making a decisive move.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $383.85. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $361.00) (April 24)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $361.00) (April 24) BMO Capital : Initiated with Outperform (Target $365.00) (April 22)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $365.00) (April 22) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $400.00) (April 14)

Top ETFs Holding Visa Stock And Why It Matters

Significance: Because V carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

V Stock Price Activity: Visa shares were up 5.72% at $327.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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