PepsiCo Gains As Google Cloud Partnership Boosts AI, Supply Chain Plans

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AI Partnership Expansion

PepsiCo has entered a multi-year agreement to deploy Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, strengthening its digital infrastructure and advancing its multi-cloud strategy.

The partnership aims to address key areas, including supply chain management and go-to-market execution.

Digital Transformation Strategy

By migrating to Google Cloud, PepsiCo plans to build new digital capabilities across its global operations.

The company will use Gemini Enterprise to enhance data and analytics and improve decision-making across its value chain. It will also embed AI into workflows to boost productivity and improve employee efficiency.

Operational Impact and Benefits

"As market dynamics and customer expectations evolve, PepsiCo is re-examining how we bring products to market and how we make decisions at scale," said Athina Kanioura, PepsiCo CEO, Latin America Foods; and chief strategy and transformation officer.

"With Gemini Enterprise, it is putting AI into the hands of its global workforce and empowering them with the tools to build a more resilient supply chain," said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO.

Technical Analysis

PepsiCo is trading within a strong technical setup, up 9.16% over the past 12 months. The stock is 0.8% above its 20-day SMA, indicating short-term bullish momentum.

However, it remains 2.2% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting intermediate-term resistance.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 44.93, indicating neutral momentum. This suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at current levels.

The MACD is bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line, signaling potential upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $158 — This level could act as a barrier for further upward movement.

: $158 — This level could act as a barrier for further upward movement. Key Support: $152 — A drop below this level may indicate weakness in the stock.

PEP Next Update July 16, 2026; EPS $2.21

PepsiCo to provide its next financial update on July 16 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.21 (Up from $2.12)

: $2.21 (Up from $2.12) Revenue Estimate : $23.93 billion (Up from $22.73 billion)

: $23.93 billion (Up from $22.73 billion) Valuation: P/E of 24.3x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $169.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises target to $158 on April 20)

: Equal-Weight (Raises target to $158 on April 20) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises target to $178 on April 17)

: Overweight (Raises target to $178 on April 17) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Raises target to $170 on April 17)

Benzinga Edge: Growth 83.86, Quality 85.91

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PepsiCo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 30.81 — This score indicates a neutral valuation relative to peers.

: 30.81 — This score indicates a neutral valuation relative to peers. Growth : 83.86 — The stock shows strong growth potential.

: 83.86 — The stock shows strong growth potential. Quality : 85.91 — Reflects a solid financial position and operational efficiency.

: 85.91 — Reflects a solid financial position and operational efficiency. Momentum: 37.9 — Indicates moderate momentum, suggesting some weakness in price action.

The Verdict: PepsiCo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, bolstered by strong quality metrics, though momentum suggests some caution in the short term.

PEP Stock Price Activity: PepsiCo shares were up 0.53% at $155.74 at publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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