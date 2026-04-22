Oracle Advances AI Strategy With Google Cloud Collaboration

Details

Oracle has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud, introducing the Oracle AI Database Agent for Gemini Enterprise.

This new feature allows customers to access their Oracle data using natural language, which could significantly enhance efficiency in data handling and decision-making processes.

Nathan Thomas, senior vice president, product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure added, “By applying AI directly to enterprise data at the database layer, customers can improve accuracy, strengthen controls, and use models more efficiently without exposing sensitive data or adding complexity.”

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Oracle is slated to provide its next financial update on June 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.81 (Up from $1.70)

: $1.81 (Up from $1.70) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 billion (Up from $15.90 billion)

: $19.09 billion (Up from $15.90 billion) Valuation: P/E of 32.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.26. Recent analyst moves include:

Stephens & Co. : Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7)

: Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16)

Guggenheim Securities senior managing director and software analyst John DiFucci appeared on Yahoo Finance Monday to make his case, calling Oracle "grossly undervalued" and reiterating his $400 price target — the highest on the Street, per Benzinga data.

Technical Analysis

Oracle is currently trading within a significant range, positioned at $186.49, which is approximately 42% below its 52-week high of $345.72. The stock is trading 21.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.7% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum.

ORCL Stock Price Activity: Oracle shares were up 2.34% at $185.41 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock