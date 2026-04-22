AI Demand Drives 30% Vertiv Revenue Growth

Details

Net sales rose 30% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.650 billion, exceeding the $2.627 billion Street consensus. Organic sales increased 23% Y/Y in the quarter.

Adjusted operating profit rose 51% Y/Y to $551 million, with adjusted operating margin expanding 430 bps Y/Y to 20.8%. This is driven by operational leverage on higher volume and positive price-cost.

Adjusted EPS stood at $1.17, beating the consensus of $1.10. Liquidity stood at $5.0 billion at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

For the second quarter, the company sees adjusted EPS of $1.37-$1.43 vs the street view of $1.42 and sales of $3.250 billion-$3.450 billion vs the consensus of $3.388 billion.

For 2026, Vertiv raised FY26 adj EPS guidance from $5.97-$6.07 to $6.30-$6.40 vs consensus of $6.04 estimate and sales outlook from $13.25 billion-$13.75 billion to $13.50 billion-$14.00 billion vs street view of $13.57 billion.

Management Commentary

Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer, added, "This quarter's financial performance reflects our ability to meet customers at this critical moment with unique capabilities. Our investments in technology and capacity, combined with strategic acquisitions, are translating into market share gains as customers demand faster deployment, greater reliability, and comprehensive services."

VRT Price Action: Vertiv Holdings shares were down 4.94% at $297.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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