Elite Repair Agreement

Woodward has signed an Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility agreement with Lufthansa Technik, an aircraft maintenance and repair services provider.

The deal authorizes full repair and overhaul services for components used in LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

Network Expansion And Investment

The partnership forms part of Woodward's two-tier global support network and aims to strengthen service coverage as the LEAP engine fleet grows.

Lufthansa Technik, a CFM Premier MRO provider, will invest in advanced tooling and test equipment to deliver full Elite-level capabilities.

Operational Benefits For Airlines

The collaboration is expected to enhance service resilience, operational planning, and maintenance reliability for airline operators.

"The partnership with Lufthansa Technik is an important step forward in our collaboration and for delivering excellent service to customers," said John DiSilvestro, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Service at Woodward.

"For our customers, this partnership agreement translates into tangible operational benefits: OEM-supported repair capabilities, close technical alignment, and continuity provide the reliability that airlines need when operating highly efficient and complex next-generation engines," said Berit Plewinsky, Vice President Commercial Aircraft Component Services at Lufthansa Technik.

Technical Analysis

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 49.52, suggesting neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum.

Key Resistance : $407.00 — This level has historically acted as a ceiling for price movements.

: $407.00 — This level has historically acted as a ceiling for price movements. Key Support: $348.90 — This level has served as a floor during recent pullbacks.

Woodward has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 126.61%, indicating strong long-term growth potential.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Woodward is set to report earnings on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $2.05 (Up from $1.69)

: $2.05 (Up from $1.69) Revenue Estimate : $1.00 Billion (Up from $883.63 Million)

: $1.00 Billion (Up from $883.63 Million) Valuation: P/E of 47.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $416.13. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Initiated with Outperform (Target $450.00) (April 17)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $450.00) (April 17) Wells Fargo : Initiated with Overweight (Target $440.00) (April 1)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $440.00) (April 1) Deutsche Bank: Buy (Raises Target to $445.00) (Feb. 9)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Woodward, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 18.41) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 18.41) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 94.73) — Indicating robust growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 94.73) — Indicating robust growth potential. Quality : Strong (Score: 89.49) — Suggesting a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: Strong (Score: 89.49) — Suggesting a solid balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: Strong (Score: 92.12) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Woodward's Benzinga Edge signal points to a growth-focused profile, suggesting strong expansion potential and continued investor interest ahead of earnings.

WWD Stock Price Activity: Woodward shares were down 0.60% at $378.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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