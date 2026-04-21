What's Going On With GE Vernova On Tuesday?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is set to report earnings tomorrow, April 22. The estimates are as follows:

EPS Estimate : $1.93 (Up from 91 cents year-over-year)

: $1.93 (Up from 91 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $9.28 billion (Up from $8.03 billion YoY)

: $9.28 billion (Up from $8.03 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 56.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with a consensus price target of $848.17. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises target to $1,150 on April 16)

: Overweight (Raises target to $1,150 on April 16) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises target to $1,139 on April 16)

: Outperform (Raises target to $1,139 on April 16) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises target to $1,110 on April 13)

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino recently raised its price forecast for the company to $1,080. The analyst writes that GE Vernova’s nuclear narrative is building alongside its grid story, with the BWRX-300 seeing construction underway in Canada and regulatory review progressing in the U.S.

That backdrop can matter for the upcoming earnings date as investors look for multi-year demand signals beyond near-term power equipment cycles, says the analyst.

Wind-Turbine Supply Deal

On Monday, the company signed a wind-turbine supply agreement tied to a new Spanish wind farm.

As per the deal, GE Vernova will supply 15 of its 6.1 MW-158m "workhorse" onshore wind turbines for Renovalia's Santa Maria de las Fuentes wind farm in Spain, with the order booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company also pointed to Spain's target of installing 62 GW of wind by 2030 and said it already accounts for about 6 GW of the country's wind capacity.

Critical Technical Levels for GEV Stock

Broader markets are leaning risk-off today, with the S&P 500 down 0.33%, the Nasdaq down 0.14%, and market breadth weak (an advance/decline ratio of 0.2). Energy is the bright spot (+0.90%) while most sectors are declining, and GEV's move higher stands out against that softer tape.

GE Vernova is holding near the top of its 52-week range, staying close to the April peak, which signals buyers are still defending the uptrend. The stock is trading 7.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward continued strength across short- and intermediate-term timeframes.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to momentum still favoring the bulls. In everyday terms, MACD staying on the "stronger than average" side suggests pullbacks are getting bought faster than they're being sold.

Key Resistance : $1,009.50 — Near the 52-week high area where breakouts can stall.

: $1,009.50 — Near the 52-week high area where breakouts can stall. Key Support: $807 — Prior demand zone where buyers have tended to step in.

GE Vernova Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GE Vernova, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 96.4) — The stock is showing standout relative strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 96.4) — The stock is showing standout relative strength versus the broader market. Value: Weak (Score: 4.65) — The setup implies a pricey valuation profile versus typical value screens.

The Verdict: GE Vernova’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with investors rewarding the trend. The trade-off is a weak Value score, so expectations look high and earnings execution can matter more than usual.

Top ETFs Holding GE Vernova (GEV) Stock

Significance: Because GEV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GEV Stock Price Activity: GE Vernova shares were up 0.55% at $998.14 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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