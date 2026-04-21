What's Going On With Boeing Stock Tuesday?

Ethiopian Airlines Orders Six Boeing 787s

Separately, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines said Monday the carrier has converted options for six 787 Dreamliner aircraft into firm orders, advancing a commitment first outlined in a 2023 agreement.

The airline will deploy the 787-9 jets to expand its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa and boost cargo capacity, as demand for long-haul travel continues to rise.

Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa’s largest 787 fleet, using both 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft across long-haul routes linking Addis Ababa with major destinations in Europe, Asia and North America, as well as key intra-African markets.

Boeing said the Dreamliner remains central to the airline’s fleet modernization and route expansion plans.

Boeing Q1 Deliveries

For the first quarter, Boeing reported higher deliveries across key segments: 143 commercial aircraft, up from 130 a year ago, and 30 defense deliveries, up from 26.

The performance, including deliveries of the AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook, highlights operational strength ahead of its April 22 earnings report.

BA RSI 59.72; Resistance $230

Boeing remains in an overall uptrend, though the near-term setup shows some pressure. The stock trades 10.5% below its 20-day SMA and 2.4% below its 50-day SMA, signaling short-term weakness.

However, it remains 2.9% above the 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate-term trend remains intact.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 59.72, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum.

Key Resistance : $230.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $230.00 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $220.00 — A level where buying interest may emerge.

Boeing has delivered a remarkable 12-month performance of 41.26%, reflecting strong investor interest and a positive longer-term outlook.

Boeing Earnings April 22; EPS -$0.75

The countdown is on: Boeing is set to report earnings on April 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 75 cents (Down from Loss of 49 cents)

: Loss of 75 cents (Down from Loss of 49 cents) Revenue Estimate : $21.96 billion (Up from $19.50 billion)

: $21.96 billion (Up from $19.50 billion) Valuation: P/E of 90.8x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $246.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $256.00) (April 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $256.00) (April 2) Wells Fargo : Initiated with Overweight (Target $250.00) (April 1)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $250.00) (April 1) Tigress Financial: Buy (Raises Target to $290.00) (March 19)

BA Stock Price Activity: Boeing shares were up 0.41% at $226 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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