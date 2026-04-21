Jamie Dimon Sounds The Alarm On Critical Mineral Vulnerability

Nasdaq futures are up 0.36% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.31%, and the Financials sector is also in the green, helping support large-cap banks early.

JPMorgan Expands $1.5T Security Initiative to Europe

On Tuesday, JPMorgan announced it is extending its $1.5 trillion, 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI) to Europe, building on U.S. momentum and a planned U.K. rollout.

The program targets sectors critical to economic security, including supply chains, defense, energy resilience, advanced manufacturing, frontier technologies, and health care.

“The national and economic security of countries depends on strong, resilient and reliable supply chains, and robust critical industries,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase.

“For too long, the U.S. and Europe have relied on unpredictable sources for things like critical minerals that are essential to collective security and prosperity. Now, it is in our best interest to address these challenges together — because our security, freedom and economic growth depend on it.”

Regional oversight will come from EMEA CEOs Conor Hillery and Matthieu Wiltz, with senior bankers supporting execution across the U.K. and continental Europe. The bank also plans to add Tony Radakin to its advisory council, pending approval.

Earnings Snapshot

The bank kicked off the first-quarter 2026 earnings season last week with results that topped Wall Street expectations, driven by solid revenue growth and resilient consumer activity.

Adjusted EPS came in at $5.94, ahead of estimates of $5.45, while managed net revenue rose to $50.5 billion, beating the $49.2 billion consensus.

For fiscal 2026, JPMorgan expects net interest income of roughly $103 billion, or $95 billion excluding Markets, alongside a card services net charge-off rate of about 3.4%.

Technical Analysis

JPMorgan is sitting in the upper part of its 52-week range, not far from the $337.25 high, which is consistent with a longer-term uptrend still being respected. The stock is trading 5.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.5% above its 100-day SMA, a combo that leans bullish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to buyers keeping the momentum edge for now. When MACD stays on that side of the signal, it often lines up with rallies that keep making higher pullback lows rather than breaking down quickly.

Even with that strength, the longer-term picture still carries a “mixed” flag from the death cross in March (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which can act like a lingering headwind if momentum fades. The 12-month gain of 38.43% shows the bigger trend has rewarded dip-buying, but it also raises the bar for bulls to defend support on any deeper pullback.

Key Resistance : $326.50 — an area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $326.50 — an area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $282.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $342.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $340.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $340.00) (April 17) Truist Securities : Hold (Raises Target to $332.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Raises Target to $332.00) (April 15) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (April 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for JPMorgan, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Neutral (Score: 57.66) — The trend is positive, but not in “leader” territory versus the market.

: Neutral (Score: 57.66) — The trend is positive, but not in “leader” territory versus the market. Quality : Weak (Score: 20.73) — The scorecard flags weaker quality characteristics versus top-ranked peers.

: Weak (Score: 20.73) — The scorecard flags weaker quality characteristics versus top-ranked peers. Growth: Strong (Score: 80.01) — The stock screens well on growth factors compared with the broader universe.

The Verdict: JPMorgan’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with moderate momentum but a weaker quality score. For longer-term traders, that mix often puts extra focus on whether the stock can hold key support during market pullbacks while it challenges resistance.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because JPM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

JPM Stock Price Activity: JPMorgan Chase shares were up 0.24% at $317.75 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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