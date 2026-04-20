Italian Oil & Gas Major Eni Announces Significant Kutei Basin Discovery

The company disclosed a major gas discovery on Monday at the Geliga-1 well in Indonesia's Kutei Basin.

What Is Driving Eni’s Gas Discovery in Indonesia?

The asset has estimated resources of around 5 Tcf of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

The well, drilled to ~5,100 meters in 2,000 meters of water, encountered strong reservoir quality, with further testing planned. The find builds on recent nearby discoveries, reinforcing the basin's large-scale gas potential.

It also supports ongoing developments, including the North Hub project, which will use a new FPSO and existing LNG infrastructure to process production.

Eni says its Geliga gas discovery in Indonesia's Kutei Basin confirms the area's strategic potential and "unlocks" new volumes aimed at both domestic and international markets.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for E Stock

Eni's chart is still in an uptrend on longer timeframes, but the stock is working through a near-term cooldown after peaking earlier in the spring. It's trading 4.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.9% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to short-term consolidation while the intermediate trend remains constructive.

The moving average structure stays supportive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in June 2025, which is typically consistent with a market that has favored buyers over time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward easing momentum after the May 2025 bearish cross.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 89.85%, which reflects a strong longer-term run even with recent back-and-forth. With the stock sitting between support near $52.00 and resistance around $55.50, traders often read this as a "decision zone" for the next directional push.

Key Resistance : $55.50 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $55.50 — a level where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $52.00 — an area where buyers have recently shown up.

What Is Eni and How Does It Operate?

Eni is a global oil and gas company focused on exploration, production, and refining. In 2024, it produced about 0.8 million barrels of liquids and 4.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

At year-end, it held 6.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, with liquids accounting for 46%, and the Italian government owning a 30.5% stake. Eni is also spinning off its renewables business into Plenitude, which is expected to be listed separately, helping investors better value its core upstream operations.

Eni Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect for April 2026

The countdown is on: ENI is set to report earnings on April 24, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.11 (Up from 76 cents YoY)

: $1.11 (Up from 76 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $23.04 Billion (Down from $23.74 Billion YoY)

: $23.04 Billion (Down from $23.74 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $28.00. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Raises Target to $28.00) (April 9)

: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $28.00) (April 9) JP Morgan: Upgraded to Overweight (March 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ENI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 90.54) — The stock's trend has been strong versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 90.54) — The stock's trend has been strong versus the broader market. Value : Bullish (Score: 87.88) — The score screens as attractive on valuation factors versus peers.

: Bullish (Score: 87.88) — The score screens as attractive on valuation factors versus peers. Growth: Neutral (Score: 58.96) — Growth metrics look middle-of-the-pack rather than standout.

The Verdict: ENI’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led profile with supportive value characteristics. With growth scoring closer to neutral, the setup leans more on trend strength and valuation factors than on rapid expansion.

E Stock Price Activity: Eni shares were up 1.09% at $52.82 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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