What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Friday?

The partnership brings Expert.ai's EidenAI Suite to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling businesses to deploy advanced AI capabilities within a trusted cloud ecosystem.

Driving Enterprise AI Adoption

The collaboration focuses on enabling companies to operationalize artificial intelligence across critical workflows.

By leveraging Microsoft Azure, organizations can integrate models, data, and automation into unified systems that support enterprise-grade deployment.

The initiative addresses a key challenge in the AI landscape, where many companies struggle to transition from pilot projects to real-world applications. The partners aim to bridge this gap by offering scalable and governable AI solutions.

Neuro-Symbolic Approach Gains Traction

Expert.ai's technology combines generative AI capabilities with structured knowledge systems and rule-based reasoning. This hybrid approach allows organizations to deploy AI systems that are transparent, explainable and suitable for regulated environments.

Within the Azure ecosystem, businesses can manage the full lifecycle of AI applications, including data processing, model orchestration and decision execution. This enables more reliable outcomes and enhances operational efficiency.

Leadership Commentary

"By combining generative models with structured knowledge, we enable AI that not only responds, but reasons, explains and can be audited. In an enterprise context, this is essential," said Dario Pardi, Executive Chairman and CEO at Expert.ai.

Microsoft Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Microsoft is set to report earnings on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $81.40 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY)

: $81.40 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $573.85. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $540.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $540.00) (April 16) Baird : Outperform (Lowers Target to $500.00) (April 15)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $500.00) (April 15) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $515.00) (April 14)

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 1.11% at $424.93 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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