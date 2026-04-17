Billionaire Investor Slashes Norfolk Southern Stake — And Doubles Down On 2 Railroad Rivals

Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb reshuffled his exposure in the railroad industry at Third Point LLC in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The investor opened a new position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) , acquiring 500,000 shares in the quarter.

Also, he boosted interest in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 107% to 1.81 million.

Meanwhile, he slashed the stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 41% to 975,000 shares.

Union Pacific: Recent Key Events

CSX: Recent Key Events

Norfolk Southern: Recent Key Events

UNP: Technical Analysis & ETF Exposure

Union Pacific is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range, not far from the $268.14 high, which points to buyers still defending the bigger-picture uptrend. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 15.99%, which fits with a longer-term uptrend that's been able to recover from pullbacks.

Top ETF Exposure:

CSX: Technical Analysis & ETF Exposure

CSX is pressing into the top end of its 52-week range, a setup that often reflects sustained buyer control rather than a one-day bounce. The stock is up 57.50% over the past 12 months, which is consistent with a longer-term uptrend that has been rewarding dip-buying.

Top ETF Exposure

NSC: Technical Analysis & ETF Exposure

Norfolk Southern is holding near the top of its 52-week range, sitting below the $319.94 high but far above the $212.24 low, which indicates buyers have controlled the longer trend. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 39.34%, a run that fits with its current position near prior highs.

Top ETF Exposure

Photo: Colinmthompson on Shutterstock.com