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Shanghai, China- Mar 28, 2024 : Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company building signage logo world's largest retailers e-commerce companies business
April 17, 2026 12:25 PM 2 min read

'Ghost Deliveries' Busted: China's Massive Crackdown Hits Meituan, Alibaba, And Pinduoduo

Chinese regulators tightened oversight on food delivery platforms, imposing record fines over food safety lapses and weak merchant screening.

Regulatory Action And Record Penalties

Alibaba held $80.10 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Investigation Findings And Violations

Regulators launched the action after local probes uncovered "ghost deliveries," where merchants used fake addresses and falsified licenses to operate on platforms. In some cases, sellers outsourced orders without notifying customers.

Authorities found that the platforms failed to implement the strict merchant verification systems required under the law, though they removed unlicensed vendors after investigations began. Officials also fined legal representatives and executives responsible for food safety a combined 19.7 million yuan.

Industry Response And Rising Scrutiny

Meituan said it will strengthen compliance, crack down on illegal practices, and upgrade its delivery governance systems in response to the penalty. Other companies did not immediately comment.

The crackdown comes as China's highly competitive delivery market faces intense price wars, prompting regulators to increase scrutiny and warn companies to protect merchants and consumers better.

Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 2.56% at $142.13, and PDD Holdings shares were up 1.15% at $104.90 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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