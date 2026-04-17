Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Tanker in the Straits of Hormuz
April 17, 2026 9:56 AM 4 min read

Iran Declares Strait Of Hormuz Open To All Vessels: Crude Plunges 14%, Airlines And Cruise Stocks Soar

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz fully open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire in a post on social media X on Friday.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Araghci said.

The announcement landed like a detonation in energy markets.

WTI crude – as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) – plunged over 14% to $81 a barrel and Brent fell 10% to $89.

The move accelerates a rout already underway: crude is now heading for its second consecutive week of losses and sits more than $30 below its March highs, as traders price out the scenario they had spent weeks pricing in.

Chart: Oil Prices Plunge 14% After Iran Announces The Reopening Of The Strait of Hormuz

Market Reactions: Peace Trade Broadens

U.S. equity futures extended record gains Friday as the Hormuz announcement landed on top of an already risk-on session.

The S&P 500 – as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) – rose 0.7% at the open in New York trading to 7,082, setting fresh record highs.

A winning streak of that length has occurred only four times in Nasdaq 100 history since 1985.

The peace trade was clearest in travel. Airlines and cruise lines — the two industries whose cost structures are most directly punished by elevated jet fuel and bunker fuel prices — led the market higher.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) rose 5.15%.

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved