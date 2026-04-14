What's Going On With Infleqtion Shares On Tuesday?

This event comes at a time when the broader market is experiencing positive momentum, with major indices showing gains.

• Infleqtion shares are powering higher. What’s behind INFQ gains?

Colorado Quantum Event

Infleqtion is convening a “Next Level” event in Colorado (April 13-16), aimed at accelerating collaboration in the quantum industry.

The event will feature discussions on the intersection of quantum technologies, capital and supply chains. This highlights the company’s role in advancing commercial quantum solutions.

“World Quantum Day is a reminder that we are living through one of the most consequential technological transitions in history. Quantum is reshaping how we compute, communicate, secure and power the world, and much of that work is happening right here in Colorado,” said Mathew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion.

Quantum Hardware Headed To ISS

Last week, Infleqtion announced that it's providing upgraded quantum hardware that will be delivered to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Northrop Grumman-24 cargo mission.

Developed in collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the hardware is designed to enhance the Cold Atom Laboratory. It will enable advanced quantum experiments in orbit, including the creation and study of dual-species quantum gases.

The company said the upgrades may support record ultracold temperatures and larger in-orbit atom populations, unlocking new experimental capabilities.

The upgraded system is expected to support advancements in navigation, Earth monitoring and infrastructure resilience, while expanding the laboratory’s ability to study ultracold matter in space.

INFQ Trades 28.2% Above 20-Day SMA

The broader market saw gains, with the S&P 500 up 1% and the Nasdaq rising 1.34%. Infleqtion’s performance aligns with this positive trend, suggesting that the stock is moving in tandem with broader market dynamics.

Infleqtion is currently trading 28.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating strong short-term momentum. The stock’s recent performance reflects a positive trend, as it has rebounded from a 52-week low of $8.52 to its current price of $13.46.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 56.88, suggesting that the stock is in neutral territory, with no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. This positioning indicates a balanced market sentiment, allowing for potential upward movement if buying pressure increases.

Key Resistance : $17.50 — A level where previous rallies have stalled.

: $17.50 — A level where previous rallies have stalled. Key Support: $10.50 — A potential area of demand for buyers.

Infleqtion Full-Stack Quantum Platform in Defense

INFQ EPS Seen at 25 Cents Next

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 25 cents (Up from 20 cents year-over-year)

: 25 cents (Up from 20 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $5 million (Up from $4 million YoY)

: $5 million (Up from $4 million YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 54.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with a consensus price target of $20. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $20 on April 14)

INFQ Stock Price Activity: Infleqtion shares were up 5.24% at $13.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy Infleqtion