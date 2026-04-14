What's Going On With EchoStar Stock Tuesday?

Air India Deployment Details

Hughes will deploy its connectivity solution across Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 787-8 and 777-300ER aircraft. The rollout will cover an initial set of both existing and new widebody planes in Air India’s fleet.

The platform enables a unified system, allowing Air India to standardize pricing, plans, and services while tailoring offerings.

Technology and Capabilities

The solution offers global coverage with multi-orbit connectivity and scalable performance as passenger demand grows. It supports operational functions, including aircraft monitoring and crew applications.

The system also enables payment validation and flight-deck services. It runs on the Hughes JUPITER Ka-band network with a roadmap to low-latency LEO connectivity.

Short Interest Rise

EchoStar’s short interest increased from 31.45 million to 33.38 million shares, representing 29.26% of its float. Based on an average daily volume of 10.41 million shares, it would take about 3.21 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

EchoStar is holding near its 52-week highs, with the range defined by $132.43 on the top end and $14.90 on the low end, which points to sustained longer-term demand.

The stock is trading 7.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.5% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which is consistent with upside momentum staying in place. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means recent price action is still stronger than the prior trend baseline.

On a longer lens, the stock is up 452.11% over the past 12 months, which shows the trend has been powerful and persistent. With resistance sitting just overhead near $132.00, the chart is still in “breakout watch” mode rather than a deep pullback posture.

Key Resistance : $132.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area

: $132.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high area Key Support: $104.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 8, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 68 cents (Up from Loss of 71 cents YoY)

: Loss of 68 cents (Up from Loss of 71 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $3.64 Billion (Down from $3.87 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $129.40. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $158.00) (Jan. 7)

: Buy (Raises Target to $158.00) (Jan. 7) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $127.00) (March 3)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $127.00) (March 3) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $121.00) (Feb. 4)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for EchoStar, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.49) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market.

The Verdict: EchoStar’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with trend strength doing most of the heavy lifting right now. With momentum elevated, the chart’s next key test is whether price can clear resistance near $132.00 without losing the $104.50 support zone.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SATS carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SATS Stock Price Activity: EchoStar shares were up 0.76% at $126.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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