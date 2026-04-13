Ondas Expands Defense Role With $68M Initial Order

The contract comes under the previously announced multi-year $140 million strategic military engineering program.

This order, which marks the first phase of execution, is expected to enhance Ondas’ role in delivering mission-critical ground systems.

The order is for heavy engineering vehicles designed by Ondas’ subsidiary, INDO Earth Moving. It is set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This milestone reflects Ondas’ expanding capabilities in the defense sector, with additional revenue expected from long-term maintenance agreements and fleet expansion.

Israel's Border Security Program Contract

Last week, the company disclosed a major contract win for its subsidiary, 4M Defense, in a competitive tender for a large-scale demining project.

The award is part of the Israel Ministry of Defense’s $1.7 billion Eastern Border Security Barrier initiative, aimed at strengthening security along roughly 500 kilometers of the country’s eastern frontier.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing gains, with the Communication Services sector up 0.46% today. Ondas’ performance stands out as it is outperforming its sector, indicating that company-specific factors may be driving the stock’s upward movement.

At $9.34, the stock is trading 4.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.7% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting short-term weakness. However, it is trading 23.2% above its 200-day SMA, indicating a strong long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 43.14, indicating neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bearish, with the MACD line at -0.3051 and the signal line at -0.2763. This indicates that the stock may be under short-term pressure.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — A critical level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $10.00 — A critical level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $7.50 — A level where buying interest could increase.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 921.54%, reflecting a strong upward trend over the past year. Currently, Ondas is trading near its mid-range within the 52-week spectrum, suggesting potential for further movement in either direction, depending on market conditions.

Sector Performance

Ondas is part of the Communication Services sector, which is currently ranked 4 out of 11 sectors. The sector has seen a slight gain of 0.46% today, but it has struggled over the past 30 days, declining by 0.74%. Despite this, Ondas is outperforming its sector by 1.68 percentage points, indicating strong company-specific momentum.

The sector has faced challenges over the last 90 days, with a decline of 2.07%. This context highlights Ondas’ ability to gain traction even as broader sector trends remain weak, suggesting that the company’s recent developments are resonating positively with investors.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ondas Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on May 14, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (up from loss of 15 cents)

: Loss of 4 cents (up from loss of 15 cents) Revenue Estimate: $39.44 million (up from $4.25 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $15.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Raises Target to $18.00) (March 26)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $18.00) (March 26) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $23.00) (March 25)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $23.00) (March 25) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $23.00) (March 24)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ONDS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares were up 2.35% at $9.35 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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