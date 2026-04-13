Halliburton Shares Rise After Winning Multibillion-Dollar Argentina Contract

The Houston-based oil driller won the contract from YPF to provide services in the Vaca Muerta shale formation under a multi-year, exclusive agreement.

Technology Deployment

The company will deploy its Zeus electric fracturing services internationally for the first time, along with OCTIV Auto Frac within its digital fracturing platform to support consistent execution.

Operational Impact

The integrated approach combines electrification, automation, and digital workflows to improve efficiency, consistency, and emissions intensity, supported by a shared platform for advanced fracturing and subsurface monitoring.

Halliburton president Casey Maxwell said the agreement increases the company’s footprint.

"This strategic collaboration with YPF brings the industry’s most advanced technology to Argentina,” he added.

HAL Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $38.41, Halliburton is trading 1.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term trend is still tilted upward. It's also trading 17.1% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend remains firmly constructive.

The MACD is bearish, with the MACD line at 0.7395 below the 0.9333 signal line. This suggests upside momentum has cooled even as the stock price remains relatively stable.

A golden cross formed on October 27, 2025, supporting the longer-term trend outlook. However, the stock remains below the $41.00 resistance after its March 30 52-week high.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 79.27%, reflecting a strong run that has attracted buyers on pullbacks.

The 52-week range spans from $19.22 to $41.18. The current price sits closer to the top, making the $41 level a key "prove it" zone.

Key Resistance : $41.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high zone.

: $41.00 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week high zone. Key Support: $33.00 — an area where demand has previously shown up on dips.

Halliburton Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

Halliburton is set to report earnings on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 51 cents (Down from 60 cents YoY)

: 51 cents (Down from 60 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.31 billion (Down from $5.42 billion YoY)

: $5.31 billion (Down from $5.42 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $36.29. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $29.00) (April 9)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $29.00) (April 9) Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $45.00) (April 7)

: Positive (Raises Target to $45.00) (April 7) BMO Capital: Market Perform (Raises Target to $42.00) (March 25)

Halliburton Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Halliburton, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 90.74) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 90.74) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market. Value : Bullish (Score: 73.39) — The score suggests valuation is more supportive than many peers despite a premium P/E.

: Bullish (Score: 73.39) — The score suggests valuation is more supportive than many peers despite a premium P/E. Growth: Neutral (Score: 69.94) — Growth factors screen as solid, but not at the very top of the market.

The Verdict: Halliburton’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile with supportive value and steady growth characteristics. With price pressing toward the $41.00 resistance zone ahead of earnings, the setup is strong, but it may stay sensitive to any shift in expectations.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HAL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

HAL Stock Price Activity: Halliburton shares were up 2.11% at $38.38 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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