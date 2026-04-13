What's Going On With Sandisk Shares on Monday?

This news is contributing to a positive sentiment around the stock as it gains recognition among major market players, while broader markets experienced declines on Friday.

Sandisk will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index, a significant milestone that highlights its market presence. This change is set to take effect prior to market open on April 20, 2026.

SNDK Technical Analysis

The broader market saw losses on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.52% and the Nasdaq declining 0.63%. Sandisk’s rise comes as the Technology sector struggles, indicating that the stock may be moving on company-specific news rather than broader market trends.

At $869.00, the stock is trading 22.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 84.7% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term and intermediate-term momentum. The stock’s position above these moving averages indicates bullish sentiment among traders.

The relative strength index (RSI) currently sits at 67.98, which is neutral, suggesting that the stock is not yet overbought but could be approaching overbought territory if momentum continues. This level indicates that while there is buying interest, caution may be warranted as the stock approaches the upper bounds of its trading range.

Key Resistance: $873.95 — This level represents the recent 52-week high, where selling pressure may emerge.

SNDK Next Earnings April 30, 2026

Sandisk is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $13.90 (Up from Loss of 30 cents)

: $13.90 (Up from Loss of 30 cents) Revenue Estimate: $4.61 Billion (Up from $1.70 Billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $585.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $1000.00) (April 9)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $1000.00) (April 9) B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $900.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Raises Target to $900.00) (March 23) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $875.00) (March 19)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sandisk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.93) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Sandisk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating robust performance relative to the market.

Top ETFs Exposure

Significance: Because SNDK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 2.11% at $869.73 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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