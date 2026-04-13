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BP, British Petroleum multinational oil and gas company logo on its gas service station on blue sky background.
April 13, 2026 6:50 AM 3 min read

BP Strengthens Exploration Pipeline With Namibia Offshore Play

"Namibia is a region attracting growing industry interest…," said Gordon Birrell, BP's executive vice president of production & operations, highlighting long-term growth potential.

BP Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $47.09, BP is trading 3.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers are still defending the recent uptrend. It's also 22.1% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains pointed higher.

Moving average structure still leans constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in July reinforcing the longer-term trend shift that followed the death cross in April.

The near-term momentum picture is a bit less clean, with moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, showing the MACD line at 1.5685 below the 1.7982 signal line, which indicates upside momentum has cooled even as price holds near highs.

  • Key Resistance: $48.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.
  • Key Support: $45.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have tended to show up.

BP Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

Following last quarter's results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 28, 2026 (confirmed).

  • EPS Estimate: 76 cents (Up from 53 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $51.58 Billion (Up from $46.91 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 2276.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $41.59. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $54.00) (April 9)
  • HSBC: Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $45.30) (March 20)
  • Piper Sandler: Neutral (Raises Target to $47.00) (March 12)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BP carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BP Stock Price Activity: BP shares were up 1.40% at $47.09 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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