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April 12, 2026 9:31 AM 2 min read

Intel, Nebius, And Applied Optoelectronics Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (April 6-April 10): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

AI and data center momentum powered a sharp rally across tech and infrastructure names, with several stocks posting outsized weekly gains.

Short squeezes, major AI deals, and hyperscaler demand drove the surge, highlighting strong investor appetite for next-gen computing plays.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) jumped 51.15% in the last week following an overheated short squeeze run that pushed the stock into record territory.

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) gained 27.6% this week.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) soared 25.08% this week.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) increased 19.98% this week.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) increased 22.42% this week after the company posted on social media that it is set to join the Terafab project.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) soared 21.04% this week.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) gained 21.18% this week. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintains a Positive rating on the stock.

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