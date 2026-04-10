Lockheed Martin Boosts Missile Output With $4.7 Billion U.S. Order

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced on Friday that it has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from the U.S. government to accelerate the production of its PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).

• Lockheed Martin stock is trading at elevated levels. Where are LMT shares going?

This contract action enables the company to deliver record numbers of these advanced interceptors, bolstering defense capabilities for both American and allied forces.

Contract Value: $4.7 billion undefinitized contract action (UCA).

$4.7 billion undefinitized contract action (UCA). Production Target: Record numbers of PAC-3 MSE interceptors to be delivered this year.

Record numbers of PAC-3 MSE interceptors to be delivered this year. Strategic Importance: Enhances defense against a wide range of threats, proven in operations like Operation Epic Fury.

The new contract follows a significant framework agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense signed in January as part of the administration’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy.

This move underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to maintaining robust munitions stockpiles and enhancing national security.

U.S. Department of Defense Contract

Last month, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Department of Defense signed a framework agreement to accelerate production of Precision Strike Missiles, aiming to quadruple output capacity.

The agreement builds on a prior $4.94 billion U.S. Army contract and includes the option to negotiate a multi-year deal of up to seven years, subject to congressional approval.

Lockheed Martin will scale production using advanced manufacturing and next-generation technologies to increase speed and efficiency.

Technical Analysis

At $620.91, the stock is trading 1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests near-term momentum has cooled. It's also trading 9.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate uptrend still has a cushion despite the recent dip.

Moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a short-term bearish setup), but the longer-term trend remains supported by the golden cross in October (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA). That combination often lines up with "choppy consolidation" inside a bigger uptrend rather than a clean breakdown.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly constructive with the MACD at -3.3993 versus a signal line at -3.7164, which suggests downside pressure is easing at the margin. Traders often look for that kind of crossover to confirm whether a pullback is losing steam.

Over the past 12 months, Lockheed Martin is up 33.87%, a backward-looking gain that shows the longer-term trend has been strong. The stock is below its $692, 52-week high, but well above the $410.11 low, which is consistent with a name that's been trending higher but is currently digesting gains.

Key Resistance : $670 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $670 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $594 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Lockheed Martin is set to report earnings on April 23 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $6.74 (Down from $7.28 year-over-year)

: $6.74 (Down from $7.28 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $18.31 billion (Up from $17.96 billion year-over-year)

: $18.31 billion (Up from $17.96 billion year-over-year) Valuation: P/E of 29.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $593.13. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises target to $640 on April 7)

: Hold (Raises target to $640 on April 7) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises target to $675 on April 2)

: Neutral (Raises target to $675 on April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $650 on April 1)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lockheed Martin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Lockheed Martin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-and-quality-led profile, where trend support and business quality are doing most of the work. The trade-off is valuation, so the next catalyst (including the upcoming earnings report) matters more when the stock is priced at a premium.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Lockheed Martin carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LMT Stock Price Activity: Lockheed Martin shares were down 0.91% at $618.32 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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