TotalEnergies Confirms Damage At SATORP Refinery

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) shares rose in Friday’s premarket session.

The energy major said in a statement on Friday that it is closely monitoring the impact of recent incidents at its SATORP refinery.

The update follows reports of damage to one of the refinery’s processing trains, prompting a temporary shutdown for safety inspections.

On Friday, the company confirmed that the SATORP site was affected by overnight incidents between April 7 and 8, which impaired one of its two processing units. No casualties were reported, and TotalEnergies is evaluating the operational impact.

Disruptions Deepen Amid Middle East Tensions

The development adds to mounting regional pressures. Last month, TotalEnergies said escalating tensions in the Middle East had forced the shutdown or potential shutdown of operations in Qatar, Iraq, and the UAE offshore fields, affecting roughly 15% of its global output.

Geopolitical Signals Remain Mixed

In a late-night statement Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said American military assets would remain positioned near Iran until compliance with a broader agreement is ensured, highlighting continued uncertainty around de-escalation.

Tehran, meanwhile, accused Washington of violating ceasefire terms and reiterated threats against vessels awaiting transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains closed.

However, there were tentative signs of diplomatic movement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Lebanon had requested direct talks, with Israel agreeing to engage. A senior Lebanese official indicated negotiations would likely begin under a temporary ceasefire framework backed by U.S. guarantees.

In commodities, WTI crude oil edged lower to $97.69 per barrel.

Technical Analysis

At $91.70, TotalEnergies is trading 3.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $88.67, indicating short-term strength. The stock is also 12.5% above its 50-day SMA of $81.55, suggesting a solid intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 61.75, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal, with the MACD at 2.9176 below the signal line at 3.3178, suggesting some caution in momentum.

Key Resistance : $93.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $93.50 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $76.50 — A level that could attract buying interest.

TotalEnergies has seen a strong 12-month performance, up 64.35%, reflecting robust long-term growth. Currently, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of $93.29, indicating strong bullish sentiment in the market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

TotalEnergies is slated to provide its next financial update on April 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $2.01 (Up from $1.83)

: $2.01 (Up from $1.83) Revenue Estimate : $45.60 Billion (Down from $52.25 Billion)

: $45.60 Billion (Down from $52.25 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 15.6x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $70.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Neutral (Raises Target to $92.00) (March 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $92.00) (March 12) JP Morgan : Upgraded to Overweight (March 2)

: Upgraded to Overweight (March 2) Freedom Broker: Downgraded to Sell (Maintains Target to $73.00) (February 13)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for TotalEnergies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 88.45 — Stock is considered undervalued relative to peers.

: 88.45 — Stock is considered undervalued relative to peers. Growth : 51.9 — Moderate growth potential indicated.

: 51.9 — Moderate growth potential indicated. Momentum: 90.14 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: TotalEnergies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, with solid value metrics suggesting it is well-positioned in the current market landscape.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TTE carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TTE Stock Price Activity: TotalEnergies shares were up 1.97% at $91.70 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock