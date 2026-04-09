What's Going On With Oracle Stock Thursday?

On Thursday, the company introduced a broad set of Fusion Agentic Applications across customer experience, HR, finance, and supply chain, alongside updates to its AI Database and financial crime tools, as it deepens its push into enterprise AI automation.

The new applications, embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, use coordinated AI agents to execute tasks across workflows, using enterprise data, policies, and approvals to drive outcomes rather than simply assist users.

AI Agents Target Sales, HR, Finance

Steve Miranda, executive vice president, said finance and supply chain teams can "move from passive productivity to systems that proactively carry work forward."

Financial Crime AI Expansion

Oracle is also expanding its Financial Crime and Compliance Management platform by integrating technology from Lucinity. The update embeds AI agents into investigation workflows.

"Financial institutions want to modernize compliance operations with intelligent automation, but they do not want added complexity," said Jason Wynne, senior vice president, finance, risk, and compliance product development, Oracle Financial Services.

Lucinity founder Gudmundur Kristjansson said the platform enhances investigators' work by surfacing "the right context, at the right time." The new capabilities are expected within 12 months.

AI Database Pushes Availability, Security

Separately, Oracle introduced enhancements to its AI Database, including "Platinum-tier" and "Diamond-tier" availability. Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, said failover times can drop below 30 seconds and, in some cases, under three seconds.

The update also adds security features to address risks from AI and quantum computing, including post-quantum cryptography and advanced data protection tools.

Oracle said the upgrades aim to deliver "stock-exchange-level availability" while improving resilience against emerging cyber threats.

Oracle Q1 2026 Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 10, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.82 (Up from $1.70 YoY)

: $1.82 (Up from $1.70 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion YoY)

: $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.26. Recent analyst moves include:

Stephens & Co. : Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7)

: Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $254.00) (April 7) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 4.26% at $137.54 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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