What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Thursday?

Launches Arcot Fraud Engine

Separately, the company on Wednesday introduced the Arcot Smart Ruleset, a machine learning-powered 3-D Secure (3DS) engine designed to detect and prevent e-commerce payment fraud, including unauthorized card transactions and account takeover attempts.

The platform replaces static, manually written rules with adaptive models that analyze real-time transaction data. It draws on billions of transactions and insights from more than 5,500 financial institutions to identify suspicious behavior during online checkout.

Broadcom said the system helps issuers and merchants reduce fraudulent card payments while lowering false declines that block legitimate purchases, a key issue in digital commerce.

"The Arcot Smart Ruleset strengthens our fraud prevention by using machine learning to uncover risk patterns that complement our existing controls," said Sergio Valencia of Velera, noting more than $2 million in additional fraud savings over six months.

The company added that the tool automates compliance through its 3-D Secure Regulatory Engine and reduces manual workload for fraud teams.

"Automated fraud detection is currently a multi-million dollar differentiator for top issuers," said Matt Cooke, vice president and general manager of Broadcom's Payment Security Division.

Technical Analysis

At $353.23, the stock is trading 10.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests buyers have controlled the near-term trend. It’s also 3.6% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still leaning upward despite recent volatility.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is showing a bullish setup with the MACD at -0.1713 above the signal line at -3.8295, which is consistent with improving upside momentum. That said, the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps a longer-term caution flag on the chart even as price pushes higher.

Broadcom is up 90.71% over the last 12 months, a backward-looking run that reflects a powerful longer-term uptrend. The stock is also well above its 52-week low of $153.09 but still below the $414.61 high, which suggests it’s in the upper part of its yearly range without being at peak levels.

Key Resistance : $359.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $359.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $308.50 — an area where buyers have tended to step in.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.22 (Up from $1.58 YoY)

: $2.22 (Up from $1.58 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $22.04 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY)

: $22.04 Billion (Up from $15.00 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 68.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $458.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Seaport Global : Downgraded to Neutral (April 8)

: Downgraded to Neutral (April 8) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 7)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (April 7) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raises Target to $470.00) (March 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Broadcom, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Broadcom’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-and-quality-driven profile with a clearly premium valuation. For longer-term holders, the setup tends to work best when momentum stays intact and fundamentals keep justifying the multiple.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AVGO carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AVGO Stock Price Activity: Broadcom shares were up 0.65% at $352.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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