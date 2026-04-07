President Donald Trump's proposed $1.5 trillion fiscal 2027 U.S. defense budget will likely have major implications for the aerospace and defense complex, with UBS flagging three clear potential winners — and one notable loser.

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Why This Budget Matters

The White House request would lift defense outlays to roughly $1.5 trillion in 2027, aiming to rebuild munitions stockpiles depleted by the Iran conflict and Operation Epic Fury while funding a larger Navy and modernized deterrent.

UBS analyst Allyson Gordon argues the sheer size of the request "should help sentiment" after a bruising stretch in which U.S. defense stocks badly lagged despite rising geopolitical risk.

Stock To Watch: RTX Corporation

A combination of restocking needs from Epic Fury and new missile-focused funding lines could translate into multi‑year backlog and margin tailwinds as RTX shifts from older, "stale‑priced" contracts to more profitable mature production awards.

Stocks To Watch: General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls

Trump's long‑running push for a larger Navy and a 300‑plus ship fleet increases demand for Electric Boat's submarines and surface combatants and Huntington Ingalls' aircraft carriers and amphibious ships, potentially supporting higher yards utilization and pricing power over the back half of the decade.

Stock To Sell: Northrop Grumman

While the company still enjoys a massive backlog and exposure to space and strategic systems, any perceived downshift in B‑21 volume or timing is a clear negative for sentiment and could drive investors to rotate toward missile and shipbuilding plays with cleaner upside to Trump's budget blueprint.

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