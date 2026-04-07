Baker Hughes Expands in South America with Gas Project Win

This news comes as the broader market is experiencing a mixed day. The energy sector is currently the best-performing sector, gaining 0.90% today, while the broader markets edged lower.

Wins Argentina NovaLT16 Turbine Order

Baker Hughes received an order from San Matias Pipeline S.A. for three NovaLT16 gas turbines.

The equipment will support the transportation of natural gas from the Vaca Muerta formation to the Gulf of San Matias.

This project marks the first use of Baker Hughes’ NovaLT gas turbine technology in South America.

It highlighted the growing demand for efficient and lower-emission energy solutions.

Baker Hughes interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras said the award underscores the firm’s “continued focus on supporting critical gas infrastructure” in growth markets across Latin America.

“Natural gas plays a strategic role in strengthening energy security and enabling scalable pathways to global LNG markets, particularly in regions with significant resource potential such as Argentina.”

Petrobras Deal

Last month, Baker Hughes disclosed a substantial 60-month service award from Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery equipment for Brazil's offshore operations.

The strategic agreement reinforces Baker Hughes' commitment to lifecycle services and aims to enhance operational reliability across approximately 19 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels in Brazil.

BKR at $60.63; RSI 51.34 Neutral

The broader market is experiencing a mixed performance, with major indices like the Nasdaq down 0.81% and the Dow Jones losing 0.60%. While the Energy sector is gaining, Baker Hughes’ stock is moving against this trend, indicating company-specific factors may be influencing its current performance.

At $60.63, Baker Hughes is trading 1.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.9% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. However, the stock is trading 11.7% above its 100-day SMA and 22.7% above its 200-day SMA, indicating strong long-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 51.34, suggesting neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bearish signal as the MACD line is below the signal line. This indicates that while the stock has shown strength, there may be some selling pressure developing.

Key Resistance : $64.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $64.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $54.00 — A drop below this level could signal further weakness.

Baker Hughes has performed well over the past year, with a 12-month return of 69.70%, reflecting strong investor interest and positive market sentiment. Currently, the stock is near its 52-week high of $67.00, which suggests a robust upward trend in the longer term.

Energy Sector +0.90% as BKR Lags

Baker Hughes is currently underperforming its sector, as the Energy sector is the best performing today with a gain of 0.90%. Despite the stock’s recent strength, it is lagging behind the sector by 1.02 percentage points, indicating potential company-specific concerns.

Over the past 30 days, the Energy sector has gained 6.90%, and over the last 90 days, it has surged by 33.40%. This strong performance highlights the sector’s resilience and growth potential, contrasting with Baker Hughes’ current stock movement.

BKR Earnings April 23, 2026; EPS 53¢

Baker Hughes is slated to provide its next financial update on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 53 cents (Up from 51 cents)

: 53 cents (Up from 51 cents) Revenue Estimate : $6.39 billion (Down from $6.43 billion)

: $6.39 billion (Down from $6.43 billion) Valuation: P/E of 23.3x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $57.82. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $70.00) (April 7)

: Positive (Raises Target to $70.00) (April 7) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $69.00) (April 2)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $69.00) (April 2) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Raises Target to $68.00) (Feb. 11)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BKR carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BKR Stock Price Activity: Baker Hughes shares were down 0.10% at $60.15 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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