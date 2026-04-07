What's Going On With Palantir On Tuesday?

Tuesday's pullback looks tied to the broader selloff and weak market breadth, with only 1 of 11 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio near 0.1. With Technology ranking near the bottom of sector performance, traders are treating rallies as more fragile and leaning defensive.

Recent Key Events

Also, last month, the company dislcosed an expansion of its partnership with Bain & Company. This strategic move aims to accelerate AI-powered transformations for businesses, leveraging Bain's strategic expertise and Palantir's advanced AI platforms.

Technical Analysis

At $146.77, Palantir is trading 4.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term momentum has cooled from recent levels. It's also trading 10.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is still under pressure despite attempts to stabilize.

Moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (a constructive short-term setup), but the death cross in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend backdrop cautious. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD at -0.5982 below the 0.0758 signal line, which points to sellers having the edge right now.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 85.97%, a strong backward-looking run that helps explain why pullbacks can attract dip-buying interest. Still, the shares are well below the $207.52 52-week high and above the $66.12 low, suggesting price is working through a reset phase rather than trending at the highs.

Key Resistance : $162.00 — a level where rebounds have recently stalled.

: $162.00 — a level where rebounds have recently stalled. Key Support: $126.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Sector Performance

Palantir is outperforming its Technology sector peer group today, falling 0.78% versus a 1.69% drop in XLK, a relative edge of 0.90 percentage points. That said, Technology ranks 10 out of 11 sectors (bottom-performing), so even "better than peers" still means trading in a weak tape.

Zooming out, the sector is down 3.68% over the last 30 days and down 8.13% over the last 90 days, which frames this as a sustained cooling period for tech leadership. With Energy up 1.73% and defensives like Utilities near flat, the market is rotating away from higher-beta areas like Technology, and PLTR is getting pulled into that rotation.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY)

: $1.54 Billion (Up from $883.86 Million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 234.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $191.14. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (March 25)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (March 25) UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 18) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (March 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Palantir Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 73.58/100) — The stock's trend strength remains elevated despite today's market-wide dip.

: Bullish (Score: 73.58/100) — The stock's trend strength remains elevated despite today's market-wide dip. Value : Bearish (Score: 1.5000000000000013) — The market is pricing in high expectations, leaving little room for disappointment.

: Bearish (Score: 1.5000000000000013) — The market is pricing in high expectations, leaving little room for disappointment. Growth: Bullish (Score: 98.3/100) — The company screens as a top-tier grower versus most of the market.

The Verdict: Palantir Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with very strong Growth and solid Momentum but extremely weak Value. That mix often means the chart can stay resilient, but earnings execution and guidance tend to matter more because valuation is already stretched.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.75% at $146.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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