What's Going On With GE Vernova Stock Tuesday?

The collaboration aims to strengthen a European industrial ecosystem around SMRs and enable local industries to tap into growing nuclear energy opportunities.

The BWRX-300 continues to gain global traction, with construction underway in Canada and regulatory review progressing in the United States, supporting GE Vernova’s broader push to scale SMR deployment worldwide.

GE Vernova Technical Levels

At $889.99, the stock is trading 3.4% above its 20-day simple moving average, indicating near-term trend support remains intact. It is also trading 22.6% above its 100-day SMA, signaling the intermediate trend remains firmly higher.

Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is narrowly positive with the MACD line at 19.4271 versus the 19.4014 signal line, which leans slightly bullish but also hints momentum is not accelerating much right now.

With the stock sitting near its 52-week high of $948.38 after a recent swing high on 2026-03-25, the setup suggests buyers have controlled the bigger picture, even as pullbacks occur near the top of the range.

Key Resistance : $895.00 — a nearby ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $895.00 — a nearby ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $777.00 — an area where buyers previously showed up to slow declines.

GE Vernova Q1 2026 Earnings

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.92 (Up from 91 cents YoY)

: $1.92 (Up from 91 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $9.27 Billion (Up from $8.03 Billion YoY)

: $9.27 Billion (Up from $8.03 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 50.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $829.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $993.00) (April 1)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $993.00) (April 1) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $896.00) (March 31)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $896.00) (March 31) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raises Target to $960.00) (March 23)

GE Vernova Stock Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GE Vernova, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 96.33) — The stock is strongly outperforming on trend and relative strength measures.

: Bullish (Score: 96.33) — The stock is strongly outperforming on trend and relative strength measures. Value: Weak (Score: 4.83) — The market is pricing in a lot of optimism versus typical valuation anchors.

The Verdict: GE Vernova’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with a stretched valuation profile. If momentum cools, the low Value score suggests the stock may be more sensitive to pullbacks than cheaper peers.

GE Vernova Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because GEV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

GEV Price Action: GE Vernova shares were down 0.90% at $889.28 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $948.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Saskia B via Shutterstock