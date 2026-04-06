Oracle Brings In Schneider Electric Veteran To Lead Finance

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are trading lower during Monday’s session.

The company has appointed Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer, effective April 6.

Maxson Steps In as CFO

Hilary Maxson officially took on the CFO role on April 6, 2026, succeeding Doug Kehring, who guided the company through significant structural changes.

Under her leadership, Oracle aims to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud infrastructure and AI, which has already led to over 20% growth in organic total revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share in the most recent quarter.

Clay Magouyrk, CEO of Oracle, said Hilary brings broad experience across industrial, infrastructure, and software sectors—areas where disciplined execution and capital management are essential. He added that he and CEO Mike Sicilia look forward to partnering with her in the CFO role.

Magouyrk also thanked Doug Kehring for leading the finance organization over the past six months during the transition and noted that Kehring will now return to focusing on optimizing and accelerating the company’s go-to-market operations.

Massive Workforce Cut

The company has recently been in the spotlight for significant layoffs. Approximately 18% of its global workforce reportedly received termination emails at 6 a.m. from “Oracle Leadership.”

In addition, the company disclosed plans to lay off 475 employees in Seattle, Washington, with the reductions set to take effect on June 1.

TD Cowen estimates total job cuts could range between 20,000 and 30,000 employees, potentially marking the largest tech layoff of 2026. Benzinga has reached out to Oracle for confirmation of the reported figures but has not received a response.

Oracle Next Earnings

Oracle is slated to provide its next financial update on June 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.82 (Up from $1.70)

: $1.82 (Up from $1.70) Revenue Estimate : $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion)

: $19.09 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 26.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $249.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Bank of America Securities : Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $200.00) (March 24) Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $320.00) (March 16) Guggenheim: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (March 13)

Oracle Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oracle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 16.54 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 16.54 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 25.93 — Indicates potential for future expansion.

: 25.93 — Indicates potential for future expansion. Momentum: 8.84 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Oracle’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile with weak value and momentum scores, suggesting that while growth potential exists, the stock may be facing challenges in maintaining upward momentum.

Oracle ETF Weights

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 1.28% at $144.54 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.